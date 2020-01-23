Monday, the Gould Academy freshman class traveled to Lewiston to work with members of the Maine Immigration and Refugee Network. Some activities that both Gould students and teachers took part in were arts and crafts, sewing and crochet, and painting. Here Gould student Payton Berry paints with two refugee children. submitted photo

Citizen News
