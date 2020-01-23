100 Years Ago 1920

A large number of evening grosbeaks have been seen recently in this vicinity, The flock which came Thanksgiving day to Whitney street, Auburn still remains near here, making short journeys and always returning to that locality, flocks of gold finches and some chickadees are frequent visitors, Monday of this week a flock of pine grosbeaks was seen there. The evening grosbeaks have also appeared on Oak Street in Lewiston.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Officers of the Pine Tree Warriors Drum and Bugle Corps have called a special meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, at the quarters, 256 Lisbon St., as a feature of a membership drive. The corps, according to Bert Dutil, the new director and instructor of marching, is 10 members short of the desired strength. There is need of the additional members to enable the corps to enter a new senior circuit.

25 Years Ago: 1995

(From a photo caption)

Winthrop students Joe Crowley and Jason Dick sort mail as part of a schoolwide postal service that began at the school Jan. 9. Each of the school’s 569 kindergarten through fifth-grade students wrote a letter to a classmate, and on Friday, the children processed all 500-plus pieces of mail.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: