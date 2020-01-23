In May of 2018, the Mahoosuc Land Trust (MLT) kicked off a new birding program at Valentine Farm Conservation Center (VFCC) with its very first bird walk. Seventeen people showed up and helped us find 25 different types of birds that morning. A year and a half later, a growing group of birders have identified over 100 different types of birds at VFCC. And that number, both the birders and the types of birds, is growing. As a result, Valentine Farm has been designated an eBird “hotspot” with the fourth highest number of birds reported in Oxford County. eBird is an online “citizen science” database which invites birders to enter their observations. Scientist use these numbers to study trends and patterns among the world’s birds. This “citizen science” fits perfectly with MLT’s mission to conserve land and benefit the natural areas and communities of the Mahoosuc Region. Interestingly, because of VFCC’s online designation, we have had birders visit from as far away as Alabama, Michigan and Canada.

The MLT Birding Program also offers beginner birding classes with the goal of helping participants learn simple skills for identifying Maine’s birds. (The next bird class is scheduled for February 8th. Send an email to the address below to reserve your place in the class.) We’ve conducted field trips looking for owls and a relatively new breeding bird in Maine – the Sandhill Crane. As those who joined us for our Owl Prowl know, birds don’t always show up when and where we want them to. Even so, it’s always an adventure, and we have fun getting out to see what the Mahoosuc region has to offer.

As we look forward to 2020, we have plans to expand the Birding Program in ways that meet the needs of birds and the interest of birders in our area. For instance, a major goal is to improve habitat for both birds and other pollinators by adding bird friendly plants at VFCC. Participants will learn how to improve the habitat in their yard, too. This is just one example. We have lots of ideas, and this is where we need your input. Whether you are a beginner or experienced, join us to discuss our 2020 birding program.

The meeting will be held at Valentine Farm on February 7th at 5:30. You can help us ensure we include activities to encourage birders of all levels to get out and enjoy the forest, fields and rivers of the Mahoosuc region. You will also meet others who understand that protecting birds ensures good things for humans, too. If you are interested, please send an email to [email protected] .

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To learn about upcoming events or to contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: