NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has been named a “Best Practices” winner by the New England Employee Benefits Council (NEEBC). The annual award is presented to organizations that best exhibit innovation and creativity in the planning and delivery of their employee benefit programs. Norway Savings Bank partnered with Wellness Workdays and its subsidiary OMC Wellness to develop a corporate wellness strategy that included personalized health coaching and technology to promote meaningful health outcomes for its employees.

“We are honored to receive NEEBC’s Best Practices award for our corporate wellness program,” said Richelle Wallace, Senior Vice President, Senior Resources Officer at Norway Savings Bank. “As a self-insured business, we implemented our wellness program to improve the health of our employees and control costs. We started by offering face-to-face health coaching with a focus on reducing health risks, but over time we expanded our program to add new features and initiatives, including condition management and closing gaps in care. Our goal is to engage all our employees in wellness and with the help of our partner, OMC/Wellness Workdays, we have reached 95 percent program participation.”

“Norway Savings Bank has done an incredible job expanding and invigorating its wellness program to make it attractive and accessible to all employees,” said Debra Wein, CEO of OMC/Wellness Workdays. “The Bank has made a significant investment in its workforce, which is allowing it to thrive in a competitive environment. One of the key factors in the success of their program is the support it receives from senior management – these individuals are active in the program and make sure their employees feel comfortable taking the time to take care of their health.”

