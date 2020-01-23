Edgar has been given a very important job at Responsible Pet Care. He is the chief mouse catcher on the second floor of the shelter. He also serves as lunch monitor to the staff and can be found sitting on someone’s lap at lunch breaks.

Edgar is five years old. His black fur with the white bib makes him a tuxedo kitty. His friendly personality makes him a pleasure to have around.

for more information.) However, Edgar should be kept indoors. Edgar has feline immunodeficiency virus, a.k.a FIV. Recent studies suggest that cats with FIV commonly live normal life spans. The primary mode of transmission for FIV is through bite wounds. Cats living in households with stable social structures where housemates do not fight are at little risk of acquiring FIV infections. ( See https://www.vet.cornell.edu for more information.) However, Edgar should be kept indoors.

Whether you require a champion mouse catcher or just someone to share your lunch with, Edgar is available and waiting for you at Responsible Pet Care.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

