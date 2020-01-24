CANTON — Selectmen plan to appoint a deputy town clerk by Jan. 31, they said Thursday evening.

Seven people have applied for the 30- to 32-hour position that will pay from $14 to $18 an hour.

Voters eliminated an assistant administrator ordinance Jan. 9, allowing selectmen to divide up those duties among the town clerk, deputy town clerk and treasurer.

The administrator position had been vacant since Tina Cagle resigned in November 2019 without giving a reason.

On Jan. 14, Deputy Clerk Carol Buzzell of Hartford was appointed town clerk. She served as deputy clerk of Greene for 19 years before being named to the post in Canton in September 2018.

The board has not decided whether to hire a part-time treasurer or continue contracting those services.

In other matters Thursday, the board voted to list the Village Ridge property with Amnet Realty of Turner.

The longstanding project was initiated after the Androscoggin River flooded its banks in 2003, causing about $2 million damage to scores of homes, businesses and buildings along routes 140 and 108 in the town center. The fire station and town office were relocated, dozens of ruined homes were purchased and demolished, and 30 acres on Edmunds Road was purchased and cleared to build new homes, all with $5 million from state and federal governments. The development was named Village Ridge.

Financing for the project was approved in 2004 and later rescinded three times by voters.

In September 2019, selectmen discussed advertising four of the Village Ridge parcels for $40,000.

In another matter, selectmen sent a letter to property owner Candace Goodwin of Wilton that the home at 38 Turner St. is “uninhabitable” because there is no running water or sewer system.

“Until the home is up to standards, we feel the home is not livable at this time,” the Jan. 15 letter said. Goodwin was asked to contact the selectmen if she has questions.

Finally, Canton Historical Society member Phyllis Ouellette announced tickets for Winter Wonderland supper and dance Feb. 8 are available for $20 each from Ouellette and other society members.

“A $20 ticket gets you dinner, dancing, desserts and door prizes, which is a pretty good deal,” Ouellette said.

Proceeds will go toward the town’s bicentennial celebration in August 2021.

