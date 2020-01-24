SOUTH PARIS — Local CITGO Petroleum Corporation marketer CN Brown Company continued its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 2019, raising over $300,000 through several company-sponsored events and promotions.
Events included the 28th annual Miracle Ball and 32nd annual golf tournament, which raised about $72,000 and $48,000, respectively.
The company and its employees have raised more than $6 million for the MDA Maine chapter over the past 30 years.
