SOUTH PARIS — Local CITGO Petroleum Corporation marketer CN Brown Company continued its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 2019, raising over $300,000 through several company-sponsored events and promotions.

Events included the 28th annual Miracle Ball and 32nd annual golf tournament, which raised about $72,000 and $48,000, respectively.

The company and its employees have raised more than $6 million for the MDA Maine chapter over the past 30 years.

