CARRABASSETT VALLEY — In honor of the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center’s 10th Birthday, the Library Board of Directors would like to sponsor a scholarship for children ages 4-13 for a week at Outdoor Adventure Camp!

Eligible recipients must be year-round residents of Carrabassett Valley and are required to complete an application. Please stop by the CV Library or CV Town Office to pick up your application. Deadline is March 7, 2020. Library winter hours are Tue-Sat: 10-5 & Sun: 12-3.

Be sure to join us for our 10th birthday celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the CV Library in the Begin Family Community Room. Call 237-3535 for more information

