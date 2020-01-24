CARRABASSETT VALLEY — In honor of the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center’s 10th Birthday, the Library Board of Directors would like to sponsor a scholarship for children ages 4-13 for a week at Outdoor Adventure Camp!
Eligible recipients must be year-round residents of Carrabassett Valley and are required to complete an application. Please stop by the CV Library or CV Town Office to pick up your application. Deadline is March 7, 2020. Library winter hours are Tue-Sat: 10-5 & Sun: 12-3.
Be sure to join us for our 10th birthday celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4-5 p.m. at the CV Library in the Begin Family Community Room. Call 237-3535 for more information
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Final count of 430 boxes for facial tissue campaign
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton Day Extension Homemakers
-
The Franklin Journal
Sharing the true meaning of Christmas
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies
-
The Franklin Journal
Poetry Out Loud student art exhibit Feb. 15