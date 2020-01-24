WALES — Oak Hill roared out to a 15-5 start, then held off the Dirigo in the fourth quarter to avenge a loss to Dirigo earlier in the season with a 46-38 win.

Gavin Rawstron led the Raiders (7-8) with 11 points, while Jackson Arbour chipped in with eight points. Charlie Houghton led the Cougars (4-11) with 19 points while Mateo Lapointe added 10 points as Dirigo tried to overcome a 23-11 halftime deficit.

Winthrop 49, Mountain Valley 31: The Ramblers (14-1) dominated the second half to rally from a slow start and defeat the Falcons (6-8) in Rumford.

Cam Hachey led a balanced Winthrop scoring attack with 11 points while Jevin Smith and Ryan Baird added nine apiece. Cooper Davis led all scorers with 17 points for Mountain Valley.

BOYS HOCKEY

Thornton Academy 4, Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills 1: Sawyer Wirsing scored two goals, and Eli Pendergrass had a goal and three assists for the Golden Trojans (6-3) in a win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (4-5) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Alex St. John also scored, while Chris Balzano recorded a pair of assists.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: