Auburn – Curtis A. Arey, 82, of Lewiston, passed away early Tuesday morning January 21st at the Hospice House with his family at his side. He was born January 6, 1938 in Worcester, MA., a son of Thomas C. and Roseline (Bucklin) McLean. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1956 and served in the US Navy.

Curt worked many years at Maine Hardware in Brunswick and Lisbon School Department as a Custodian and Bus Driver until his retirement in January 2011. He married Jeanine Levesque of Lewiston in April of 1996. Curt was an avid sports fan especially the Red Sox, enjoyed NASCAR racing, reading and bluegrass music. He and Jeanine enjoyed dancing with the Countryside Dancers, attended Bluegrass Festivals and travel. He was a loving, devoted, hardworking husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind his wife Jeanine Arey; his son Craig Arey; two step-sons Marc Levesque, Andy Levesque; a sister Patricia Bewell; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and his extended family. Curt was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife Carol, a sister Karen House and a daughter Christine Booth.

You are invited to share your condolences and fond memories with his family by visiting their on-line guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A Celebration of his life will take place Sunday at 2 PM at The Fortin Group / AUBURN immediately followed by a reception at the funeral home. Military Honors and Interment will take place in the Spring at Varney Cemetery in Brunswick.

A service of The Fortin Group / Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Service, AUBURN (207) 783-8545.

Those wishing may make donations in his memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240.

« Previous