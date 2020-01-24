University of Maine at Farmington student Will Bernier of Poland plays hockey Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, on the ice at Hippach Field in Farmington. Weather permitting, the rink is open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. All hours are for general skating, no hockey sticks or pucks, except for hockey nights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Warming hut hours are Friday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, holidays and vacation weeks 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During warming hut hours, there are many sizes of hockey and figure skates and training aids available free of charge. For more information, including weather-related closures, follow Farmington Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook or visit farmington-maine.org. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

 

University of Maine at Farmington students Will Bernier of Poland, at left, and Cody Kostro of Minot play hockey Tuesday evening, Jan. 21 at the Farmington Recreation Department ice rink at Hippach Field. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

 

University of Maine at Farmington student Cody Kostro of Minot plays hockey Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, at the Hippach Field ice skating rink. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, University of Maine at Farmington
Related Stories
Latest Articles