RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Regional School High School Students recently participated in the national Poetry Out Loud competition held at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) at Lakeside Theater. As part of their participation in the event, each student created a piece of art in response to their poem. These original artworks will be displayed alongside the poems in an exhibit at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley, from February 15 – 29.

There will be an Opening Reception to meet the students and to engage them about their work at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, February 15,which will include complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine). This exhibit is in conjunction with The Kitchen Table story-telling presentation that same evening at 7 p.m., during which selected students will be presenting their poems.

The Reception is free and open to the public. Tickets for The Kitchen Table can be purchased at rangeleyarts.org. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as when the theater is open for events. FMI about the RFA and their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

