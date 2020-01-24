LEWISTON — A Rhode Island trucking company was convicted of theft for failing to pay more than $10,000 in Maine Turnpike tolls.

Maine State Police issued a summons to Commodity Haulers Express Inc. of North Kingston, Rhode Island, during a traffic stop on Route 122 in Poland last month. It charged the company with theft of services, a Class B felony, punishable by a fine of up to $20,000.

Prosecutors wrote in court documents that the company had failed to pay more than $10,000 in tolls from July 1, 2015, to Dec. 6, 2019.

Robert Izzi, president of the company, appeared Wednesday in 8th District Court where he entered a no contest plea to the charge on behalf of the company. He waived the company’s right to have the charge presented to a grand jury for indictment. Felony charges must be handed up by a grand jury to proceed to trial in Maine.

A judge imposed a $7,500 fine. With surcharges and assessments added, the company was ordered to pay a total of $9,050.

Izzi paid $950 on Wednesday and is scheduled to pay $900 each month until the total is paid.

