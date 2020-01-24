17 spellers from grades 5 thru 8 came together on Friday, January 10 at Rangeley Lakes Regional School to compete for a spot in the Franklin County Spelling Bee. The students went for 9 rounds with the championship word “beatboxing” going to 7th grader Parker Smith. Tori White, followed in 2nd place and Charlotte Casko, grade 8, will be the alternate speller. The Franklin County Bee will be held at Mt. Blue High School on February 5 at 7 PM. We are proud of all the students who stepped up to this challenge.

« Previous