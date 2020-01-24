17 spellers from grades 5 thru 8 came together on Friday, January 10 at Rangeley Lakes Regional School to compete for a spot in the Franklin County Spelling Bee. The students went for 9 rounds with the championship word “beatboxing” going to 7th grader Parker Smith. Tori White, followed in 2nd place and Charlotte Casko, grade 8, will be the alternate speller. The Franklin County Bee will be held at Mt. Blue High School on February 5 at 7 PM. We are proud of all the students who stepped up to this challenge.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Trump, a late convert to anti-abortion cause, to join annual rally
-
Maine
Weekend storm looks like more rain than snow — except in the mountains
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 School Board of Directors agenda – Tuesday, January 28
-
Business
Maine jobless rate continues historic run
-
Franklin
State fire marshals say they can’t pinpoint ignition of deadly Farmington explosion