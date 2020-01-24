JAY — Spruce Mountain Middle School announces the first trimester high honor/honor roll:
Grade 6
High honors: Jordyn Breton, Gage Broadway, Devin Bryant, Grace Cuthbertson, Ava Davis, Brooke Douglass, Ophelia Hughes, Mason Labonte, Allen Marsden, Gracie McCourt, Lucas Michaud, Kendra Moulton, Isabelle Niedner, Sophia Steward, Rawlynd Velilla and Zen Wakefield-Dostie.
Honors: Austin Armandi, Keith Chapman, Isabella Chretien, Kolby Cotton, Kalyce Davis, Garrett Dolbec, Cai Dougher, Jacob Feith, Wyatt Foss, Dominick Furst, Blake Gemelli, Bianca Given, Luke Goding, Colby Hayes, Trevor Hogan, Joshua Jackson, Connor Jordan, Jayden Jordan, Alexander Lee, Breanna Lee, Brooke Littlefield, Olivia Mancine, Isabelle Martin, Jack Mears, Brayden Moody, Keegan Parker, Adell Pease, Brianna Prescott, Connor Shaheen, Owen Tibbetts, Lilah Tyler and LeAndrea Washington.
Grade 7
High honors: Skylar Condon, Isabell Dolloff, Hannah Dube, Ava Finelli, Lily Fortier, Connor Foss, Alex Grimaldi, Sarah Hawkins, Hannah Jewett, Adria McHugh, Amaya McHugh, Michael McHugh, Cecilia Pike, Robert Reed, Cariana Rollins, Riley Small, Alexandria Tibbetts, Layden Washington and Alana Wing.
Honors: Brayden Bachelder, Avery Bessey, Bayliegh Burns, Bluebell Chen, Mallory Clark, Ethan Egdall, Jenna Farmer, Lorellei Farrer, Miley Fournier, Natalie Furka, Madison Goodwin, Aylssa Greeley, Aaylah Herrera, Hannah King, Max Labonte, Alexander Ladd, Tateum Leclerc, Leylah Manning, Evan Pelletier, Hannah Perkins, Emma Preble, Rylee Purrington, Cole Richards, Avery Ryder, Jayvin Saint Louis and Olivia Tompkins.
Grade 8
High honors: Hunter Bibeau, Leah Burgess, Abigail Burhoe, Brianna Burhoe, Kasey Burns, Megan Craig, Arianna Donahue, Brooklyn Fournier, Mary Hamblin, Makinlee Holt, Salem Hughes, Aubrey Kachnovich, Olivia Mastine, Faith Maurais, Jonah Moore, Emily Nichols, Peyton Reichenbach, Jason Tibbetts and Brenden Veilleux.
Honors: Emma Crafts, Kathryn Dorey, Elizabeth Grondin, Mia Henry, Ava Jackson, Dylan Jackson, Hailey Jackson, Taryn Jordan, Kennedy Leach, Jesse Lewis, Nathaniel Lovewell, Aislyn Mardosa, Bryce Marston, Julia Mercier, Jaydn Pingree, Jazmine Pingree, Anna Plourde, Jason Raymond, Leaton Ready, Avalyn Roy, Connor Roy, Starlynn Sweetser and Nathan Teague.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Nation / World
Trump, a late convert to anti-abortion cause, to join annual rally
-
Maine
Weekend storm looks like more rain than snow — except in the mountains
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 School Board of Directors agenda – Tuesday, January 28
-
Business
Maine jobless rate continues historic run
-
Franklin
State fire marshals say they can’t pinpoint ignition of deadly Farmington explosion