VIP Tires & Service  recently donated $69,300 to the Make-A-Wish Maine chapter. From left are Tim Winkeler, VIP president and CEO; Kate Vickery, Make-A-Wish Maine president & CEO; John Quirk, VIP chairman; Mary Daigle, VIP senior manager employee communication, satisfaction and wellness; Gary MacCausland, VIP senior vice president operations and merchandising; and Scott Pickard, VIP chief financial officer.

AUBURN — VIP Tires & Service, a full-service automotive repair, maintenance and tire shop, recently donated $69,300 to the Make-A-Wish Maine chapter.

The funds were raised during the company’s annual holiday Season of Wishes campaign. Individual donations are made by VIP employees and customers and matched 100% by VIP Chairman John Quirk.

Maine VIP stores raised $34,650, which Quirk matched.

The funds were part of a $97,306 donation to Make-A-Wish made from funds raised at its 59 locations across New England. The average cash cost to grant a single wish in Maine is about $7,000.

