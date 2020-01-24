AUBURN — VIP Tires & Service, a full-service automotive repair, maintenance and tire shop, recently donated $69,300 to the Make-A-Wish Maine chapter.
The funds were raised during the company’s annual holiday Season of Wishes campaign. Individual donations are made by VIP employees and customers and matched 100% by VIP Chairman John Quirk.
Maine VIP stores raised $34,650, which Quirk matched.
The funds were part of a $97,306 donation to Make-A-Wish made from funds raised at its 59 locations across New England. The average cash cost to grant a single wish in Maine is about $7,000.
