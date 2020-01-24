The weekend storm is looking more wet than white for parts of Maine. However, the mountains should get some snow.

Expect rain for all of southern and central Maine from Saturday night through about daybreak Sunday.

The mountains will pick up some snow with the higher elevations getting over 3 inches.

It appears the bulk of the rain and mountain snow will come to an end early Sunday morning.

The lion share of Sunday probably will be just cloudy. We can’t rule out some afternoon rain showers and areas of drizzle.

Snow showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most of next week is looking quiet.

