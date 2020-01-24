WILTON — At the December 12 meeting Hazel Flagg stepped down as the Wilton Day Extension Homemakers President. Cherilyn Klinker will be the new President for 2020.

On Jan 9, we had 17 members present for our meeting. Patty Benson did the program on Senior Nutrition and Healthy snacks. She had snacks she handed out for the program. We received recipes to make at home, along with information on healthy eating. We are collecting tissues for the Wilton schools and they will be dropped off on Thursday Jan 23.

Wilton Day Extension Homemakers will meet on Feb 13 at 10 a.m., at St Luke’s Church on High Street. Our program will be on the state of Wyoming. All are welcome to attend. FMI please contact 207-293-2322.

On Feb 20 we will have a craft day at 10 a.m., at St. Luke’s Church. We will be learning how to make crochet casserole covers. Any member or Non Member is welcome to attend.

