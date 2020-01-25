NEW YORK — Lewiston native Isaiah Harris ran to a victory in the 2019-20 professional indoor track and field circuit Saturday, taking first in the 800-meter run at the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge.

Harris, a former Penn State standout ran out of Lane 5 in the seven-man race at The Armory in New York, New York. He finished with a time of 1:48.05.

After 400 meters, Harris, who runs for Nike, was in fourth place. He is no stranger to running out of the back, having come from behind to win the 800-meter at the 2018 NCAA outdoor championship with a similar strategy. At the 600-meter mark Saturday, Harris had moved into first place and didn’t give up the lead, earning the win over Abraham Alvarado (1:48.34).

