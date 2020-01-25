DURHAM – On Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 Judith Kennedy Caron passed away peacefully at her home in Durham surrounded by her family at age 77.

Judy was born on Nov. 20, 1942 in Staten Island, N.Y. to Joseph and Emily (Nunamann) Smit. Judy attended Catholic schools in New York City and graduated from St. Vincent Hospital’s School of Nursing in 1967. She later obtained a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine.

Judy and first husband (the late John Kennedy) moved to Maine from New York City in 1969 to operate the Pineland Motel in Auburn. The two had many adventures there together catering to their guests.

Judy had a long career at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She began working there in the early 1970’s as a nurse in the recovery room. From there she went on to teach at the St. Mary’s School of Nursing, a position she has often-described as the best job she ever had. From the nursing school she began her longest chapter at St. Mary’s Hospital as a hospital administrator where she held positions such as Vice President of Nursing and Lost Control Administrator until her retirement in 2008. Judy was known for her dedication to the hospital itself, it’s employees, as well as the patients it served.

Judy and her second husband Richard Caron enjoyed pursuing many outdoor hobbies together when the weather and their health permitted. They enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, walks in the woods, birdwatching, and many trips to northern Maine. Judy was also well-known for her cooking and it was rare for a guest in her home to leave without bringing a container of her latest soup, casserole, or spaghetti sauce with them.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Jospeh and Emily Smit; as well as her first husband John Kennedy. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 30 years Richard Caron of Durham, her sister Elaine Gallagher of New Jersey; her daughter Christine (Robert) Kennedy-Jensen of Portland; and her three grandchildren, Caitlin, Noah, and Anna who were the apples of her eye. She is also survived by her stepson Gary Caron of Greene; two stepgrandchildren Lyndsy and Sean; as well as a stepgreat-granddaughter Brooklyn.

There will be a private burial in the spring.

