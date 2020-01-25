BASKETBALL

The Maine Red Claws finished the game with eight straight points to earn their third straight win, beating the Westchester Knicks 110-103 on Saturday in White Plains, New York.

Yante Maten had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Red Claws, who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Celtics two-way rookie Tremont Waters added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kaiser Gates chipped in 15 points, while Romeo Langford and Trey Davis each added 14.

Ignas Brazdeikis had 29 points for the Knicks. Andrew White III added 16.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Ross Olsson scored with 1:38 remaining to lift the Worcester Railers to a 2-1 win over the Maine Mariners in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Barry Almeida opened up the scoring for Worcester with 13:36 remaining. Maine tied it with less than seven minutes left on a goal by Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin.

Evan Buitenhuis made 29 saves for Worcester. Maine goalie Adam Huska had 25 stops.

RACEWALK

U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS: Matthew Forgues, 27, of Boothbay finished second in the 50-kilometer race at the U.S. Olympic trials in Santee, California.

Forgues, the 2019 national champion, completed 40 loops of the 1.25-kilometer course in 4 hours, 14 minutes, 44 seconds. Andreas Gustafsson won the event in 4:12:11.

Because no U.S. athletes have achieved the Olympic qualifying standard of 3:50, it’s unclear how many walkers will make the U.S. team. At the 2016 Olympics, only one U.S. man competed in the 50K race.

TRACK AND FIELD

INDOOR: Isaiah Harris of Lewiston won the 800 meters at the Dr. Sanders Columbia Challenge at The Armory in New York.

Harris, a former Penn State star, won the race in a time of 1:48.05. Abraham Alvarado was second in 1:48.34.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Juicy Landrum scored 20 points and had two 3-pointers in an early run that put No. 2 Baylor ahead to stay, and the Bears beat Texas Tech 87-79 in Waco, Texas, to extend their Big 12 record streak to 47 regular-season conference wins.

• Christyn Williams scored 26 points, Megan Walker had 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 3 UConn pulled away after the first quarter for a 98-42 victory at East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 in Louisville, Kentucky, for its sixth consecutive win.

• Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 in Lawrence, Kansas.

• Collin Gillespie grabbed a rebound and found Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the fast break for a dunk to turn back a Providence rally with 55 seconds left, and No. 9 Villanova held on to beat the Friars 64-60 in Providence, Rhode Island.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Elena Curtoni led an Italian sweep of the podium at a downhill in Bansko, Bulgaria, for her first career victory, while Mikaela Shiffrin, the winner’s of Friday’s downhill, placed fourth.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Matthias Mayer won the classic downhill on the Streif course in Kitzbuehel, Austria, becoming the first Austrian winner of the event in six years.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN’S TEAM: Forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan will miss the United States’ exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 and will report to preseason with Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.

The U.S. Soccer Federation also said keeper JT Marcinkowski will report to the San Jose Earthquakes.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Coming off illness and spending much of his days as a full-time college student, Nathan Chen shouldn’t have been capable of setting a personal best at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Then again, maybe it’s wise to expect only greatness from the three-time defending champion and winner of the last two world championships.

Chen, who hasn’t lost an event since he struggled in the 2018 Olympics short program, soared far above the ice to win the short at nationals. His margin is so massive, 114.13 points to 100.99 for second-place Jason Brown, that Chen probably could power skate through Sunday’s free program and still win.

