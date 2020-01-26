SABATTUS — Jennifer Rudy Caron and Adam Matthew Rinko are announcing their marriage. The bride is the daughter of Ronald and Joan Caron of Sabattus and the groom is the son of Walter and Maria Rinko of Lisbon Falls.

The couple was married on Oct. 26 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Sabattus. The sacramental marriage was officiated by the Rev. Steven Cartwright. A 1940s vintage inspired reception followed at the Royal Oak Room in Lewiston.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a vintage white, sleeved gown of lace. She carried a bouquet of ranunculus, roses and eucalyptus.

Alaina Gayton of Lewiston served as maid of honor. Heather Doran, Shannon Martineau and Kayla Gayton, friends of the bride, served as bridesmaids. The bride’s two nieces, Alivia and Evelyn Caron, served as junior bridesmaids. They wore knee-length gowns of chiffon and lace in pale pink and wine.

Jason Tardif of Sabattus served as best man, with Brian Baker, Nicolas Aldoupolis and Steve Martin as groomsmen. The groom’s son, Ethan Rinko, served as a junior groomsman. The groom and groomsmen wore suits in light gray with burgundy accents, with 1940s-inspired brown shoes.

After a honeymoon in Aruba, the couple will reside in Sabattus.

