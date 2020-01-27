Mexico High School Class of 1972 to meet

MEXICO — Mexico High School Class of 1972 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Far East Restaurant, Main Street. For more information, call 207-824-2328.

Stephens High Class of 1952

RUMFORD — Stephens High School Class of 1952 will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Hotel Rumford, Canal St. Rumford. All classmates, spouses and friends are invited.

Stephens High Class of 1956

DIXFIELD — The class of 1956 of Stephens High School is having a class luncheon at noon Thursday, Feb. 6, at Ellis Variety in Dixfield. Spouses and guests are welcome. For more information call Jean at 207-364-2218.

