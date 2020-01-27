LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music will host the return of guitar wizard Jim Gallant beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Gallant will present a program of his original songs from his past four CDs, plus some “new stuff.”

Whether performing at a coffeehouse, college concert or an outdoor festival, Gallant’s music has never failed to capture the hearts and feet of his audience. His uptempo guitar style, mix of catchy originals and masterful interpretations of contemporary music leaves his audience feelingy satisfied. Whether he’s finger picking a Celtic jig, a New Age instrumental or singing a delta blues song, his distinctive style has won him applause and accolades.

An accomplished songwriter, his original compositions have brought him awards and high honors throughout the country. He has shared the stage with nationally recognized artists as Doc Watson, Taj Mahal, Livingston Taylor, Jessie Colin Young, Dave Von Ronk, Mark Collie, The New Grass Revival, The Shaw Brothers and Bill Staines. His down-to-earth sense of humor permeates his shows and, along with his mastery of fingerstyle guitar and warm rich vocals, makes for an evening you won’t soon forget.

Not only a performer, Gallant has been teaching guitar at the Fiddlehead Center for the Arts in Gray to students of all ages and levels and has given workshops throughout New England.. He’s the musical answer for corporate function, school event and college concert or workshop.

Robert Silverstein of “20th Century Guitar” writes, “A gifted acoustic guitarist, Gallant’s fretboard work is both rhythmic and tuneful.”

The Oasis of Music is at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

