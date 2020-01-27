The Maine Attorney General’s Office has joined a multi-state federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking the courts to block a ruling that would put the regulation of 3-D printed firearms in the domain of the Department of Commerce.

The guns, which can be printed from files downloaded from the internet, are currently regulated by the U.S. State Department.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey’s office confirmed Maine had joined 19 other states in an effort to block the rule.

Advocates for stronger gun regulation in Maine praised Frey’s decision to join the suit in a press release early Monday.

“This rule would put all Mainers at risk by allowing those legally prohibited from possessing a firearm to manufacture their own with a few clicks of a mouse,” Maine Gun Safety Coalition Executive Director Geoff Bickford said in a prepeared statement. “This is irresponsible, dangerous and completely misguided.”

Bickford said he was grateful for Frey’s decision to join the suit.

Those opposed to the weapons say they can be made by just about anyone with a computer and 3-D printer, and because the firearms are all or nearly all plastic, they are easier to hide from common security systems that detect metal.

The Trump administration rule change would shift regulation of the transfer of the data files needed to print the weapons from the State Department to the Department of Commerce.

The controversy over the release of 3-D printed gun data largely started in June of 2018 when Defense Distributed of Austin, Texas, reached a settlement with the federal government to allow it to make the plans for the guns available for download.

But another federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints, and a coalition of 20 state attorneys general later filed a motion to continue to block the release of the plans.

Federal Transportation Security Administration screeners have also been able to detect the firearms on multiple occasions, confiscating them from passengers attempting to bring them on commercial airlines.

Like all firearms, explosives and replica weapons, 3-D-printed guns are prohibited in the cabins of commercial planes. Passengers caught trying to bring any weapons onto a flight are turned over to local law enforcement for prosecution and could face fines of up to $9,800.

Marc Malon, a spokesman for Frey, confirmed Maine had joined the lawsuit Monday.

This story will be updated.

