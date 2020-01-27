AUBURN — Police and ambulances are responding to a two-car accident on Minot Avenue, which happened just after 9:20 a.m., near Coleman’s Collision.
Sun Journal staff are heading to the scene. This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
This Mainer has never missed a Super Bowl. He’ll be there Sunday
-
Encore
Contest seeks modern interpretation of original Maine state seal
-
Encore
Christine Letcher will perform at UMA Jewett Hall
-
Encore
Auditions planned for children’s productions at Maine State Music Theatre
-
Encore
Portland Symphony Orchestra welcomes Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang