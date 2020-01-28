Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
January 30, 2020 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
11:00 Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Brownfield woman found dead after crash Monday
-
Business
Hotels reward travelers for opting out of housekeeping. Where does that leave workers?
-
Nation / World
Chick-Fil-A’s war with Popeyes drains supply of little chickens
-
Advertiser Democrat
County commissioners agenda – January 30, 2020
-
Connections
Community briefs to run Jan 28