Agenda 
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
January 30, 2020 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
11:00 Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment

