LEWISTON – Raynaldo W. Janelle, Jr., 72, died unexpectedly at home on January 11, 2020. He was born May 15, 1947, to Rita (Moreau) Janelle and the late Raynaldo Janelle, Sr.

Ray “Butch” was raised in Lewiston and attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1965. He and his football teammates were inducted into the Lewiston-Auburn Hall of Fame for their outstanding record from 1961-1965.

He married Lynda Rowe in 1967 and was soon drafted into the army. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1969. Ray was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He earned the rank of Specialist 5, and was part of the 101st Airborne Division.

After his time in Vietnam, he returned home and entered college to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine. He worked many years for Daka Food Services as their first manager. This position created several career moves for his young family. In 1981, he fulfilled his dream of owning and operating his own restaurant. The “Janelle’s Family Restaurant,” located in Gardiner, became reality. It was truly a family affair with most family members working there over the 35 years it was in operation.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer. He fought bravely for five years with help from his loving family and the Oncology department at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.

Ray will be greatly missed whether cheering on the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox, or debating politics. He loved to share special moments with his family. Everyone who knew him enjoyed his good humor and friendly smile.

He is survived by his mother Rita; sister Joline and husband Roger Bilodeau of Auburn, brother Don Janelle and his wife Leslie of El Dorado, Calif.; his daughter Jennifer and her husband Herb Warren of Holden, daughter Kimberly and her husband Matthew Clapp of Poquoson, Va., and son Michael Janelle and his wife Heather of Cameron Park, Calif. He also leaves behind cherished grandchildren Meagan Rowell, Emily Warren, Logan Clapp, and Mitchell Clapp.

He was predeceased by his father Raynaldo Sr.; brother Raynaldo; grandson Bailey Scott Warren; and brother-in-law Anthony Rowe.

There will be a private family gathering this summer to honor the life of our loved one.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider donating

in Ray’s memory to

“St. Mary’s Making an Impact Capital Campaign for Oncology”

C/O St. Mary’s Foundation

PO Box 7291

Lewiston, ME 04243

