DURHAM – Mark Edward Soucie of Durham, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 19, 1955, the son of Delsie “Edward” and Annmarie (Riendeau) Soucie.

He married Theresa Libby on May 21, 1988, and together they raised two daughters, Jenna and Saundra. Growing up, Mark loved racing motocross, and enjoyed participating in local mud runs. He was always thinking about what he was having for dinner from the time he got up in the morning, as he loved to cook. He had a Friday night tradition of playing pool at his friend Clyde’s and every Sunday you would find him there watching NASCAR with his buddies. He also looked forward to his Sunday morning cruise with his close friend Joe. He spent his life going up to his family camp at Lead Mountain Pond, and in more recent years, he always looked forward to his annual trips there with his close friend Randy.

He enjoyed watching his favorite television shows – MASH and Daniel Boone, which he watched each morning with his grandson Dominik. He also enjoyed his time babysitting his grandson Carl in the mornings throughout the week. He also had a love for old western movies. Mark is known by his many friends and family as being very outgoing, with a great sense of humor, who was always willing to help anyone in need. He had a way with words and had many funny sayings, too many to mention here.

Over the course of his life, he worked at BIW, the Town of Durham, Community Concepts, Louis Caron Concrete, Dufort Builders, Agri-scape, Lenny Myshrall and Harris Golf driving rock truck and building golf courses, L. L. Bean, DeWitt Builders, and he drove tractor trailer truck cross country.

He is survived by his loving wife Theresa of 31 years; daughters Jenna Soucie and her partner Jayce Doyon of Durham, and Saundra Soucie and her partner Andrew Ziehm of Sabattus; two grandsons, Dominik and Carl; a brother, Thomas Soucie and wife Helen of Colebrook, N.H., stepbrother Jim Beal and wife Kelly of Lisbon; two stepsisters Richelle Niles of Topsham, Bonnie Caron and husband David of Durham, brothers-in-law Robert Libby of Lisbon Falls, Maynard Libby and wife Joyce, Kenneth Libby, Stephen Libby all of Durham, Richard Libby of Brunswick, Brian Libby of Westbrook, sisters-in-law Brenda Heath of Lisbon, Patricia DeWitt, Pam Lussier of Durham, Sherry DeBaisio and husband Ernie of Topsham; several cousins and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Ed and Annmarie and stepmother Gloria.

There will be a celebration of life held on Feb. 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Durham Amvets Post.

