TV viewers in the Portland-Auburn area will need to rescan their TV to continue receiving certain channels, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC stated that starting March 13, people in the area between Portland and Auburn who watch TV with an antenna will lose access to three TV stations that are scheduled to change frequencies: WCSH-TV, or NBC 6, WPXT-TV, or CW 51, and WMEA-TV, or PBS 26.

According to the FCC, the reason behind the frequency changes is to “make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services.”

Cable and satellite subscribers will not be affected by the frequency changes.

In order to continue accessing the channels, the FCC said that people will need to rescan the channels into their television.

People can visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan and find an instructional video showing viewers how to rescan their TV, press resources, a consumer toolkit,a transition schedule, FAQs, and an interactive map where you can enter your address to see which TV stations are changing frequencies in your area.

Viewers may discover new channels in their broadcast area by rescanning, according to the FCC.

For more information or assistance, call the consumer help line at 1-888-225-5322 and press “6.”

