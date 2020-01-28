The University of Farmington at Maine has hired Sean Cabaniss as its new men’s and women’s cross country and indoor and outdoor track coach.

UMaine-Farmington athletic director Julie Davis announced the hiring Tuesday evening.

“After a competitive search process, Sean became the front runner to assume the leadership role of this program at an exciting period of growth. We believe he will take them to the next level,” Davis said in a news release.

Cabaniss replaces Joe DiSalvo, who took over for Dan Campbell in 2018.

Cabaniss has already been a leader of the Beavers’ track teams. The 2017 UMF graduate was co-founder, president, captain and student coach during the track teams’ club years, before they became varsity programs in 2015.

He also was a four-year baseball player for the Beavers.

“These teams and the town of Farmington hold a very special place in my heart,” Cabaniss said. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to come back and lead the programs. It is a new era for UMF cross country and track and field, and collectively we are going to excel. ‘Believe in the Beaver.'”

While a student-athlete, Cabaniss was selected by his fellow UMF athletes to receive the Beaver Pride Award, and by the school’s coaches as the Male Senior Athlete of the Year. He also was chosen as the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year for his academic and athletic accomplishments.

He was awarded a NCAA postgraduate scholarship that he used toward his Graduate Studies in Exercise Science in the renowned coaching and leadership at Smith College, where he also spent two years as an assistant track and field coach.

Cabiness spent the past year as an assistant with the Tufts University track program.

“Sean is an alumnus and a scholar-athlete who excelled in numerous areas,” Davis said. “He has continued to grow as a coach and professional in the last few years to develop many skills that will benefit our program, right away.

“He has first-hand knowledge of our programs, the recruiting base and he has the passion and desire to provide what our current and future student-athletes need to develop and achieve.”

Cabaniss was a high school athlete at Erskine Academy.

