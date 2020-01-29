LIVERMORE —On Sunday February 2 at noon, the Western Maine ATV Club will hold an informal meeting at the Livermore Community Building in Livermore, located at 25 Church Street, which is between Routes 4 and 108 in Brettuns concerning the recommendations of the governor’s ATV task force.
Representatives Tina Riley and Richard Pickett have been invited to attend. This is a chance to have your voice heard we would love to have you attend.
This is open to everyone. This is very important as ATV Clubs could lose up to 3000 miles of trails or registrations could go up as high as $74.
