Our recipe this week is direct from my namesake country, France! On one of my visits to France I looked in a phone book and found the name, Claire Simoneau, that was very exciting to see it in print in Paris! I called the number but never reached my name twin. My heart belongs to San Francisco now but it is nice to think that my name remains in France.

Potatoes! LOVE potatoes, and they can be prepared in so many different ways. This recipe is from the Dauphine region in south eastern France. This is just one variation of a delicious dish incorporating potatoes. Tres Bien, Bon Appetit!

Gratin Daughinois

Ingredients:

5-6 russet potatoes, washed, peeled and sliced into 1/8 inch slices

2 cups whole milk

1 ½ cups heavy cream

2 cloves minced garlic, minced

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

¾ cup Gruyere cheese

Butter

Prepare:

Pour milk and cream mixture in large pot, heat, not boiling! . Add sliced potatoes. Simmer for 10 minutes. Pour mixture into heavily buttered gratin dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and top off with grated Gruyere cheese. Bake for 15 more minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 15 minutes before serving. Delicieux!

