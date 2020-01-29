LIVERMORE FALLS — Have you been cooped up inside too long this winter? Join us for Cabin Fever Crafts at Treat Memorial Library on Saturday, February 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will be putting out our random craft supplies so that you can create and let your imagination go wild! Come by and create something colorful to combat those winter blues.

Patrons that use our CloudLibrary service for e-books and audiobooks should note some upcoming changes. Those with Android devices (including Kindle Fires) should update to the latest version. Follow the instructions on the Cloud Library website for Kindle Fires. Users of other Android devices should update as normal. Unfortunately, some devices such as those below Android 5.0 or below Fire OS 5.0 will be incompatible for reading e-books with this update. Audiobooks will still be available on those devices, but e-book readers will need to invest in a new device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Preschool Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Story Time features picture books, activities, and a craft to take home every week. Join us Wednesday, January 12 for a special make your own Valentines Story Time!

Our Knit/Crochet group, Lost my Stitches, meets Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Cozy socks are a recent project of the group. The group members may also choose to work on their own personal projects at group meetings. Come to meetings if you have questions about knitting or crocheting or if you just want to work in good company!

LEGO Club will meet on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. We will be spinning our wheel of chance to pick building challenges. Lego creations are displayed at the library until the next meeting.

Book Group will be discussing the next book in our Books are Funny Like That series, If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t) by Betty White, on Thursday, February 13 at 3 p.m. Please stop by the library if you would like a copy of the latest Book Group book.

New books at the library include the picture book Fry Bread by Kevin Noble Maillard; the middle grade The Winterhouse Mysteries by Ben Guterson, the young adult novel; The Night Country by Melissa Albert; and Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano.

Please note that the library will be closed Tuesday, February 18 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Any questions or for more information about any of these events, please call the Library at 897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the Circulation Desk the next time you are in the Library. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on ?See what’s hot? for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@TreatMemLibrary).

