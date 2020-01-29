RUMFORD – Lynda A. DeVivo, 77, of Rumford, died Jan. 24, 2020, at the Rumford Community Home in Rumford. She was born in New London Dec. 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Haynes) Brown. She was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Waterford High School, class of 1960.

She was employed by Northeast Utilities and Mystic Color Labs before her retirement. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in New London. She enjoyed photography. She delighted in being with her grandchildren as well as in the company of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Sherry Howser.

She is survived by a son, Mark of St. Mary’s, Ga.; and a brother, Peter (Judith) of Auburn; grandsons, Mitchell, Cole, Jake, Brain; nieces, Kim, Caroline, Betsy and nephews, Bob, Andy, and Matt. She also leaves her faithful friend since childhood, Gerry Wade of Waterford.

Condolences and donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to

St. James Episcopal Church in

New London, Conn.

