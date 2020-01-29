CASCO – Roger Wallace Mottram, 91, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1928, to Florence and Wallace Mottram and was the oldest of eight children. Roger grew up in the Mechanic Falls area and graduated from Mechanic Falls High School.

He served his country first in the National Guard and then in the United States Navy. In the Navy Roger served in the U.S. Atlantic fleet aboard the Heavy Cruiser USS Macon CA-132 getting to serve with his brother Frank. Upon receipt of an honorable discharge Roger shipped out on merchant vessels of the U.S. Merchant Marine.

In 1961 he quit the sea and married Claire Livergood. He worked numerous jobs throughout his life and received a retirement from the State of Maine as a custodian at CMVTI.

Roger enjoyed playing cards and loved playing golf. He was a regular at the Summit Golf Course in Poland for many years starting as a caddie in his teens and remained an avid player well into his late 80s. He was a dedicated member of the Baptist Church and a member of Tyrian Masonic Lodge #73 AF & AM where he was master in 1974.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Claire; his daughters, Sally Darnell, Sylvia Heath, and Irene Yaws; grandchildren, Sheree Bowman and her husband Michael, Edward Heath and his wife Beth, and Ellic Mottram and his wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Wade Bowman, Joseph and Loren Heath, and Aerland and Caia Mottram. He is also survived by his sister Gloria Hall, his brother Frank Mottram and his wife Bea, his brother Bruce Mottram and his wife Diane; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Public masonic services will be conducted by Tyrian Lodge as well. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

