SeniorsPlus has announced the Education Center classes for February 2020. Unless noted, classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston, Maine 04240. Unless noted, classes are free. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing Assistive Equipment is available upon request. Please register for classes by calling 795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

Legal Planning for Seniors — : Tuesday, February 4, Time: 10–11:30 a.m., Instructor: Meg Greene, Esq., Brann & Isaacson

Participants in this class will learn about Financial Powers of Attorney, Advance Directives for Health Care, and planning for the disposition of property on death. Everyone, regardless of age or health, should have a Power of Attorney and Advance Directive for Health Care, but one size does not fit all. There are many important considerations before authorizing another person to make financial and health care decisions for you. In addition, planning for the transfer of property on death involves more than just signing a will. Careful planning may also allow you to avoid probate, minimizing costs and delays for your heirs. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Infection Control for the Flu Season — : Tuesday, February 4, Time: 1:30–3:30 p.m., Instructor: Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice

Review ways to boost your immune system and avoid illness during the winter months. We will review how we get sick and identify healthy habits to decrease your risk for pneumonia, influenza, and the common cold. We will also discuss how to communicate with your physician and caregivers to help diagnose your illness. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Downsizing Made Easy! — : Wednesday, February 5

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Instructors: Liz and Kim, co-owners of SimplySized Home

Downsizing and moving is very overwhelming, but there are steps to making the process easy and stress-free. From sorting to selling, to packing and moving, learn how SimplySized Home can help you through a transition. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Heart-Healthy Eating — Tuesday, February 18, from 11 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Instructors: SeniorsPlus Nutrition Team. With February being American Heart Month, what better way to celebrate than joining our Nutrition team to learn heart-healthy cooking and eating. Learn simple dietary ways to manage overall heart health. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

You Count!: 2020 Census Information Session — Wednesday, February 19, time: 1:30–2:30 p.m. Instructor: Elizabeth Enright, U.S. Census Partnership Specialists.

Learn how the 2020 Census is safe, important, and even easier than before. Census results determine the federal funds coming to your community to pay for roads, schools, and hospitals. They also influence state redistricting. Therefore, it is critical that everyone in the community is counted. Share ideas about how we can achieve a full count. Also, learn about employment opportunities and other new developments at the U.S. Census. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Living Well with Chronic Pain — Thursdays, January 23 through March 5 (no class during February vacation), 4–6:30 p.m. at Lewiston Adult Education, 156 East Ave.

This workshop offers strategies for managing chronic pain and its related symptoms. Topics include: techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; and communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals. All workshop completers will receive a gift card to either Hannaford or Walmart. Please register for this class through Lewiston Adult Education. Visit lewiston.coursestorm.com or call 795-4141. Class limit: 20.

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice — Tuesday, February 25 from 1–4 p.m. Presenter: Barbara Merson, Executive Director, Maine Jewish Film Festival. The true story of the 18 African American athletes who participated in the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. This film is remarkable both for its athletic footage and its insight into American history. Come enjoy the film and popcorn. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Crafting with Corinne — Wednesday, February 26, from 2–3:30 p.m. Instructor: Corinne Saindon. Cost: $5 for materials. Cover square tissue boxes then decorate them with assorted embellishments. Class limit: 10. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus — Thursday, February 27 from 1–4 p.m. Join us at SeniorsPlus for an afternoon full of fun, socialization, and popcorn. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome! To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Living Well for Better Health — Tuesdays, March 17 through April 21, from 1–3:30 p.m. at Spring Rock Park, 802 Church Hill Road, Leeds. This program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered are appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

ONGOING Groups, Classes, & Clubs

Coffee & Comfort — : Monday, February 3, from 3–4 p.m. Loss is hard. The great news is, no one needs to feel alone through their bereavement. Coffee & Comfort offers a safe place where one can receive the grief support they are seeking. This group meets on the first Monday of each month and is facilitated by Beacon Hospice. Please call us to register so we have enough coffee and light refreshments to go around. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Knitting Group— Wednesdays at 5–7:30 p.m. Work on your own project or learn how to knit. Bring yarn and knitting needles. Please use back entrance.

Caregiver Support Group — Monday, February 10, at 5:30–7:30 p.m. Held on the second Monday of each month, this group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Book Club — Wednesday, February 12, at 2–4 p.m. This peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is The Cat’s Table by Michael Ondaatje, which was a shortlisted nominee for the 2011 Scotiabank Giller Prize. The novel is a coming of age story about an 11-year-old boy’s journey on a large ship’s three-week voyage. Ondaatje himself went on such a voyage in his childhood, from Sri Lanka to England. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Chronic Pain Support Group — Monday, February 24, from 2–4 p.m. This peer-facilitated group was formed by participants of the Living Well with Chronic Pain workshop. The group is for people who have chronic pain. This group meets on the fourth Monday of each month and is facilitated by SeniorsPlus staff. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Caregiver Support Group — Thursday, February 27, from 8:30–10 a.m. Instructors: Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston. The second support group occurs on the last Thursday of each month. This group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Exercise Classes — Total Strength and Balance , Mondays, 11:15 a.m.–noon or 12:15–1 p.m. Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m., Fridays, 11:30 a.m.–12:10 p.m. or 12:30–1:10 p.m. Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer. Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for 6 classes; $5 drop-in.To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055.

Chair Yoga for Seniors — Mondays only, Session: January 27–March 23 (off Feb. 17) from 9–10 a.m., Instructor: Tisha Bremner, Cost: $8 drop-in (space permitting) or $40 for 8 weeks. Designed to help you increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of calm, and find your inner awareness. This class combines meditation, easy warm-ups, energizing stretches, and balancing yoga postures with deep breath awareness to enhance a sense of well-being. Open to all experience and ability levels. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Chair Yoga — Fridays only. Session 1: January 3–February 7 (six-week session) Session 2: February 14–March 20 (six-week session) from 8:45–9:45 a.m. Instructor: Mary Bishop Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Chair to Mat Yoga — Fridays only. Session 1: January 3–February 7 (six-week session), Session 2: February 14–March 20 (six-week session), from 10–11 a.m. Instructor: Mary Bishop

Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for 6 weeks. Bring your yoga mat and a blanket to join Mary for this class that takes you from the chair to the mat. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor, and props. Class limit of 6 people per session. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Franklin & Oxford Counties

Tai Chi for Health & Balance — Primarily Wednesdays/Fridays, January 22–March 11 (due to room availability, times vary slightly; call for details) Primarily 10–11 a.m. , Location: Harper Conference Center, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway. Cost: $40. Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health and ability to do things. It is a slow exercise, easy to learn, and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing, and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Tai Chi for Health & Balance — Monday/Wednesdays, February 3–March 30 (no class February 17), from 10–11 a.m. Location: Kingfield Town Office, 15 School St., Kingfield

Cost: $40. Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health and ability to do things. It is a slow exercise, easy to learn, and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing, and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Caregiver Support Group — Monday, February 3, from 3–4:30 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus, 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. SeniorsPlus’ Caregiver Support Group offers a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation in a support group can be an empowering experience, helping members feel better prepared to cope with their unique situation. This group meets on the first Monday of each month. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Tai Chi for Health & Balance — Tuesday/Thursdays, February 4–April 9 (no class the weeks of February 16 or March 8) from 2:30–3:30 p.m. Location: Gould Academy’s Bingham Gym, Church St., Bethel. Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health and ability to do things. It is a slow exercise, easy to learn, and good for all ability levels. The essential principles of Tai Chi include mind and body integration, fluid movements, controlled breathing, and mental concentration. Tai Chi is one of the most effective exercises for the health of mind and body. Register with MSAD#44 Adult Education at 207-824-2136 ext. 1340 or sad44.maineadulted.org. Enrollment after first week is discouraged.

Game Day in Norway — Wednesday, February 5, from 1–4 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway. Join us on the first Wednesday of each month for an afternoon full of games, fun, and socialization. Bring your favorite game to share with others, whether you enjoy cribbage, board games, or cards. All are welcome! To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

You Count!: 2020 Census Information Session — Wednesday, February 12, from 1:30–2:30 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway. Instructor: Elizabeth Enright, U.S. Census Partnership Specialists. Learn how the 2020 Census is safe, important, and even easier than before. Census results determine the federal funds coming to your community to pay for roads, schools, and hospitals. They also influence state redistricting. Therefore, it is critical that everyone in the community is counted. Share ideas about how we can achieve a full count. Also, learn about employment opportunities and other new developments at the U.S. Census. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

Living Heart Healthy — Thursday, February 27, from 1–2:30 p.m. Instructor: Jeff Treadwell, Beacon Hospice, Location: SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway. Heart disease is the single leading cause of death for men and women. It disrupts the heart’s ability to work efficiently. February is Heart Health Month. This presentation will review signs and symptoms, and discuss factors that you can control to help improve quality of life while living with heart disease. To register, call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010.

A Matter of Balance — Wednesdays, March 4–April 22, from 9–11 a.m. Location: Gold LEAF Institute Senior College, Farmington. A Matter of Balance emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Workshop open to members of Gold LEAF Institute Senior College. For more information, to become a member, or register, visit goldleafinstitute.org or call 207-778-7063.

