KINGFIELD — A Stratton woman was injured Wednesday morning when two vehicles collided head-on on Route 27.
A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Curtis Weese, 36, of Kingfield was traveling north when Weese lost control of it on a patch of ice on the side of the road, over-corrected, crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Subaru driven by Cherylon Hayden, 54, of Stratton Village in Eustis, according to a statement from Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.
Hayden was taken by Northstar EMS ambulance to a hospital. Weese was uninjured, according to the release.
Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the crash reported at 8:20 a.m.
Kingfield Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Crime
Gardiner shooting victim dies, suspect charged with murder
-
Business
Allen’s Coffee Brandy sales keep slipping as competitors rise
-
Nation / World
Leaked report shows United Nations suffered hack
-
Community Sports
Local non-profit to host ski rally event at Sunday River in March
-
Maine
Maine lawmakers take up bill to ban ‘deepfake’ political ads