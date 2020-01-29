KINGFIELD — A Stratton woman was injured Wednesday morning when two vehicles collided head-on on Route 27.

A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Curtis Weese, 36, of Kingfield was traveling north when Weese lost control of it on a patch of ice on the side of the road, over-corrected, crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Subaru driven by Cherylon Hayden, 54, of Stratton Village in Eustis, according to a statement from Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Hayden was taken by Northstar EMS ambulance to a hospital. Weese was uninjured, according to the release.

Franklin County Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the crash reported at 8:20 a.m.

Kingfield Fire Department assisted at the scene.

