PARIS — On Sunday, February 9, 2020, the Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association (OHMPAA) will present “Love is in the Air Roof Raising Cabaret” at the Deering Memorial Community Center in South Paris. Donations will be accepted at the door for tickets.

“The DMCC has helped us out with audition and rehearsal space, so we wanted to return the favor,” said Jenny Adams, OHMPAA Advisory Board president. “We found out that the building needs a roof, so we thought we’d give them a hand by doing what we do best: performing.”

The roof project, which includes raising and insulating the current roof before adding sheathing and new roofing, will cost $90,000, of which half has been raised so far.

Although the cabaret songs will focus on love (and a little heartbreak), it is not just for couples. “We encourage you to bring your parents, your children, your siblings, your best friends. Everyone can enjoy the presentation, and it’s for a great cause,” Adams said.

The Cabaret will feature veteran local performers Kelsey Franklin, Karianna Merrill, Scott Parsons, Jonathan Potter, Janelle Raven, Kristen Searles, Jennifer St.Pierre and Brandon Sukeforth, accompanied by Rebekkah Willey. In addition, cast members from Hebron Academy’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will make a special guest appearance.

Donations will be accepted at the door for the performance. In addition to the music, several local businesses have donated items for a raffle, and the library bakers will provide refreshments during intermission. All proceeds will go to the DMCC roof fund.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: