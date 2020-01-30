SOUTH PARI S — CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CITGO) marketer CN Brown Company continued its strong support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) in 2019, raising over $300,000 through several company-sponsored events and promotions held during the year.

“Our family’s commitment to helping win the fight for families affected by MDA has remained strong for generations,” said Jeff Jones, General Manager, CN Brown Company. “Over the last 30 years, CN Brown Company and our employees have worked hard to raise more than $6 million for the MDA Maine chapter.”

CN Brown Company’s decades-long partnership with MDA of Maine continued in 2019 with the company’s 28th annual Miracle Ball and 32nd annual golf tournament, which raised approximately $72,000 and $48,000, respectively.

Regular fundraising efforts also included CN Brown Company’s two annual paper mobile campaigns incorporating each of the company’s 76 Big Apple Stores, 26 energy offices, and 12 service stations located throughout Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Over the course of two campaigns, nearly 900 staff members encouraged customers to purchase $1 and $5 paper mobiles for MDA, raising an impressive total of $165,500.

As MDA’s largest corporate sponsor, CITGO and its employees, with support from its network of retailers and marketers like CN Brown Company, have raised well over $250 million to support the nonprofit organization’s research programs and other initiatives aiding families navigating this debilitating disease.

CN Brown Company looks to continue its rich tradition of contributing to this worthy cause in the next year.

