Coastal Carolina 

CONWAY, SC — More than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Among the students earning recognition on the Dean’s List:

Madison Prentice and Morgan Prentice, both of Bryant Pond.

