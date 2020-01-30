BETHEL—Early February is Jam Packed with Opportunities at Mahoosuc Land Trust:

Bird Program Planning • February 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Mahoosuc Land Trust’s fledgling bird program is growing. If you are interested in birds – walks, movies, field trips, lectures, either as a beginner or experienced – we need your input on what types of things you would like to see us add to our program in 2020. Please join us at Valentine Farm, 162 North Road, Bethel, to create the calendar of events and discuss other opportunities to grow the birding community. Light refreshments will be served.

Basic Birding 101 • February 8, 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Learn to identify birds in your yard and Mahoosuc Region. This class will take some of the mystery out of identifying birds by demonstrating simple tips, techniques and tools used by experienced birders. The class is perfect for beginners as well as those with some bird watching experience. Led by James Reddoch, author of the Bethel Citizen’s weekly article Mahoosuc Bird Notes.

Full Moon Snowshoe at McCoy/Chapman Forest • February 8

To celebrate the completion of the McCoy-Chapman Forest acquisition, choose a snowshoe then join us for warmth at the fire. Option 1 5:00 p.m.–Paul Handlen, storyteller extraordinaire, will lead a hike up to the overlook for a great view of the moon. 2 miles with some steep sections. Option 2 6:30 p.m.–Join Kirk Siegel for a gentle walk on the new Esker Loop. 1 mile, fairly gentle terrain. 7:30 p.m.–Bonfire for all complete with cocoa and desserts. FMI on what to bring and True North Adventureware’s offer of snowshoes go to www.mahoosuc.org

Date Night at Valentine Farm • February 14, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Start your Valentine’s date night at Valentine Farm. Walk a subtly lit trail (we will provide additional luminaries) and enjoy sweet and savory homemade treats along the way. End the night at a bonfire with warm drinks and more chocolate! A great time for couples, families and singles! Cost: $15 per individual, $25 per couple, $5 per child (under 5 free).

