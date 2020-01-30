NORWAY — Pamela Chodosh will be showing a series of three-dimensional fabric pieces at Cafe Nomad starting on February 1 and running through the end of the month. Her use of color, pattern, texture and shape are meant to stand in direct contrast to the depths and sometime doldrums of winter. Known for her weekly interview column Real People, Chodosh spent two decades as a fashion designer. Though she has not been active in that field since 1996, she often says, “Once a designer, always a designer.” Come meet the artist on the afternoon of February 5, noon to 4 p.m., at Cafe Nomad. Snow date: February 6.
