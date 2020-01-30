FRYEBURG – During the month of February, the Goldberg Gallery at Fryeburg Academy in Fryeburg is pleased to announce that it will host a collection of watercolor paintings and drawings from West Africa by artist Dave Kobrenski – “Drawing on Culture: Paintings and Drawings from West Africa.”

“I’m an artist, musician, and writer, and I get a lot of my inspiration from my adventures traveling to interesting places,” says Kobrenski. “I’m passionate about anthropology, which is to say, I want to understand the human experience and this thing that we call culture. My explorations into the diverse cultures of the world have inspired me to make artwork and music about the people and places I have seen. I’ve also written and illustrated a book about my time living in West Africa, where I studied traditional music styles over the past decade and a half.”

Kobrenski is the author and illustrator of the books “Drawing on Culture” and “Djoliba Crossing”. His artistic and creative projects are heavily influenced by a love for travel and world history, as well as his ongoing studies in anthropology and ethnomusicology. Between 2001 and 2016, Kobrenski traveled extensively in West Africa to study traditional music with master musicians such as Famoudou Konaté, Sayon Camara, Nansady Keïta, and other musicians of the region. In Guinea, he continues his studies of the Fula flute (tambin) with a master of the Malinké flute tradition, Lanciné Condé. “My artwork and music are a means for me to tell stories about the diverse world in which we live,” continues, Kobrenski. “I have traveled well off the beaten path to find these stories, and I am pleased to share them with you in my projects and latest artwork. My hope is that they can add something of value or interest to what it means to be human, and alive, on this magnificent Earth.”

The Goldberg Gallery is open to the public and the hours are: Sundays from 12-4 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Mondays-Thursdays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.; and Fridays 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The gallery is closed on Saturdays.

