JAY — Spruce Mountain threw the game into a stall and then went ahead and stole it from Lisbon on Thursday night.

The Phoenix (4-12) used stall tactics, three key steals and a timely rebound to shake free of Lisbon (9-7) and slip away with a hard-fought 21-18 victory in a Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball game at The Nest on Thursday evening.

“We kind of planned for that (stalling) a little bit, not that that’s a big thing,” Spruce Mountain coach Zach Keene said, “but if it was a tight game, we could limit possessions. We know how good we are defensively.

“When they went into that 2-3 zone, I think it was a tie game or a one-point game,” he added. “We took our time, got our breath and played from there. It was a tough win and that’s a good team. They keep working hard and I am proud of them.”

Spruce Mountain held the Greyhounds to one point in the final quarter thanks to a gutsy defensive performance that turned the game around in their favor.

Keene decided to use stall tactics in the second half, and with Lisbon holding on to a 17-16 lead after three quarters and nobody having success from the perimeter, it would later prove to be the right decision.

“It was smart for Keene,” Lisbon coach Doug Sautter said. “You do what you got to do, and nobody was blazing the nets.

“I told the girls that we were mentally and physically exhausted. That was our fifth away game in the last nine days,” Sautter said.

Lisbon junior forward Destiny Deschaines hit a free-throw to put the ‘Hounds up by a point. Spruce responded when sophomore guard Summer Chretien stole the ball and scored on a layup to tie the game.

“It made me feel good because I could support my team well,” Chretien said. “We wanted to stall to waste time on the clock, and if they weren’t going to guard us, then we would just stay out there so the refs wouldn’t be counting.”

With 4:41 left, freshman Mariyah Fournier (seven points) also stole the ball and headed for the basket with another Spruce layup. She later hit a free-throw, putting the Phoenix out in front, 21-18.

Freshman forward Lanie Walton pulled down a rebound that helped insure Spruce’s victory.

Spruce senior guard Jaycee Cole came out of nowhere and disrupted Lisbon’s offense in the waning minutes with a big steal. Cole also headed up the stalling tactics.

‘It was pretty uncomfortable because I have never been put in a position to do that,” Cole said. “But we haven’t played a lot against 2-3 zone. It kind of paid off because it was a low-scoring game and we are mainly good at defense, and so a it was good to relax on offense.”

Junior guard Auriana Armandi is usually tasked with covering teams’ top-notch players.

“It (victory) was a tough one,” Armandi said. “It was a good feeling. They have a really good team. We usually fall apart in the second half, but I think we really came together.”

