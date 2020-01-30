ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation has appointed John Ochira as a program officer managing the Androscoggin and Cumberland county committees and grant programs that serve Greater Portland.

Prior to coming to MaineCF, Ochira was a disability benefit specialist at Unum. He is president of the South Sudanese Community Association of Maine and founder and director of the Community Champions League, an immigrant-led soccer program for low-income players in Greater Portland. He served as vice president of the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition Board from 2017 to 2019.

Ochira earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2014. He lives in Westbrook.

