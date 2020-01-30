PORTLAND — The Institute for Family-Owned Business (IFOB) is seeking nominations of the best family-owned Maine businesses for recognition during the 21st annual Maine Family Business Awards.

All family-owned businesses in Maine are eligible for consideration and do not have to be IFOB members to be nominated. Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged. For the purposes of the Maine Family Business Awards, a family business is one in which one owner either shares ownership or works in the business with at least one other family member (contemporaneously or overtime) and has a commitment to the continuation of the enterprise. Businesses that are nominated will know who nominated them for an award.

“Since the Maine Family Business Awards were started in 2000, the Institute has recognized 97 family businesses for their excellence,” said Catherine Wygant Fossett, Executive Director of IFOB. “The awards allow fellow citizens and businesses the opportunity to recognize exceptional family businesses who have made a difference in their community from York to Madawaska. It also allows us to celebrate all their hard work and commitment which is the keystone of our organization.”

For more information about the awards and nomination process, please visit www.fambusiness.org or call the Institute at (207) 798-2667. The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 3. Nominated businesses will have until Friday, April 10 to complete an application from the Institute to provide additional information about their business and become semi-finalists.

The Maine Family Business Awards are presented in partnership with MEMIC, the Maine-based employee safety insurance group, during a gala evening event at the Holiday Inn by the Bay. The event, on June 9, will be hosted by Cindy Williams of News Center Maine.

Awards to be presented include:

Reny’s Large Business Award (25 or more employees)

Chalmers Insurance Group Customer Service Award

Holiday Inn By The Bay First Generation Award

People’s United Bank Innovation & Technology Award

Shep Lee Community Service Award

Maddy Corson Small Business Award (fewer than 25 employees)

Cumberland Crossing by OceanView Environmental Leadership Award

An independent judging panel selects winners based on criteria that include the nature of family involvement, the success of the business, the work environment, and innovative business practices or strategies.

Honorees in 2019 included Nonantum Resort, Geiger, SKORDO, Day’s Jewelers, W.S. Emerson, FHC, Inc. and Fontaine Family—The Real Estate Leader.

Event sponsors included title sponsor MEMIC, Renys, Chalmers Insurance Group, Holiday Inn By the Bay, People’s United Bank, Machias Savings Bank, Verrill, BerryDunn, Norway Savings Bank, Lee Auto Malls, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Cumberland Crossing by OceanView, Katahdin Trust Company, Flyte New Media, DownEast magazine, Maine HR Convention, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram, Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Oakhurst, Cross Insurance, Morong Falmouth, DMM, Mainebiz, Sun Journal and Bangor Savings Bank.

