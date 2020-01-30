PARIS — Three hundred and fifty students gathered at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School on Jan. 21 to compete in the Ninth Annual Tech Challenge, a showcase of Oxford Hills Technical School’s vocational programs.

“Shawn Lambert, the previous OHTS Director, began Tech Challenge in the 2011-12 school year,” said OHTS Director Paul Bickford. “It was launched as a way to showcase student work at OHTS and to promote Career and Technical Education.”

The Tech Challenge is organized and presented by the students themselves, according to Bickford.

“The school’s Marketing program is in charge of t-shirts – number, size, and color for each program,” said Bickford. Our Graphic Design program gathers the necessary information and then creates our programs and signage. Our Hospitality and Tourism students host the event.”

More than 50 judges review and score the individual competitions. Many of them serve on OHTS’s Program Advisory Committees. OHTS alumni, educators and volunteers from different professional groups also participate in judging at the Tech Challenge.

Rob Benica, Advanced Communications instructor at OHTS, said that the Tech Challenge provides many educational benefits for competing students, the most important being introduction to work pressures of real world situations.

“These competitions ask students to complete a real world task, within a strict time frame against their peers and without the help of instructors,” said Benica. “That pressure creates opportunities for students to overcome stress, creatively solve problems and prove to themselves what they know and are capable of – all while showcasing their skills for business professionals and their families. That experience is virtually impossible to replicate in the classroom.”

Sophomore Kelly Whittemore of Oxford competed in two Diversified Occupations Challenges and was recognized in both, winning Gold/first for her bicycle restoration/painting and Bronze/third for her wood burning illustration.

“I restored my own bike, that I bought used from a friend,” Kelly said of her project, which she calls Flourish Mozart. “When I painted the bike there a reaction to the paint so I had to work to fix the imperfections and made it part of the design.”

Whittemore said the bike was originally black and white. She repainted it entirely in coordinated shades of green. The project took her three to four weeks to complete.

Students from SAD 17 and the surrounding towns of Buckfield, Hartford, Sumner and Waterford attend OHTS classes. The school offers three-year programs in nineteen different vocational and business fields. More information about OHTS programs can be found on its website: www.ohts.net.

OHTS Tech Challenge 2020 Results

Ad Com: Best film

Gold: Payton Sherbinski; Logan Keane; Danesia McKissick; Collin Devlin

Silver: Adam Angevine; Joe Arnold; Michael Hebert; Easton Masselli

Bronze: Sam Lisowski; Colton Kimball; Hayden Riley; Stephen Allen

Auto Collision: Repair technology

Gold: Kobe Bernard

Silver: Keegan Jack

Bronze: Sam Billings

Auto Collision: Welding

Gold: Kobe Bernard

Silver: (tie) Will Merrow, Zac Boutot, Keegan Jack

Bronze: Sam Billings

Auto Technology: Auto tech 1

Gold: Ian Shot

Silver: Jackson Leduc

Bronze: Zayne Bennett

Auto Technology: Auto tech 2 & 3

Gold: Kyle Richardson

Silver: Zander Bean

Bronze: Scot Tibbetts

Building Construction Technologies: Mock-up shed construction

Gold: Noah Forget

Silver: Jeffery Quick

Bronze: Abby Wood

Business Studies

Gold: Krystal Kennison

Silver: Danielle Bean

IT: PC repair

Gold: Everett Baker & Brooke Hamm

Silver: Matt Miller, Dan Dresser

Bronze: Gina Buchko, Joey Beaudet

IT: Networking

Gold: Brian Williams

Silver: Xenon Chase

Bronze: James Gosnell

Culinary Arts: Soup

Gold: Robert Alexander

Silver: Jameson Abel

Bronze: Justin Robichaud

Culinary Arts: Appetizer

Gold: Jream Tripp

Silver: Krysten Morse

Bronze: Cody Pease

Culinary Arts: Dessert

Gold: River Thurston

Silver: Steven Conklin

Bronze: Kaitlyn McKinnon

Diversified Occupations: Cookie bake-off

Gold: Chloe Darling

Silver: Rachel Horan

Bronze: Emily Westberry

Diversified Occupations: Woodburning illustration

Gold: Naomi Lefebvre

Silver: Riley Smith

Bronze: Kelly Whittemore

Diversified Occupations: Bicycle restoration/paint

Gold: Kelly Whittemore

Silver: Lucas Hunt

Bronze: Jacoby Davis

Early Childhood Education: Picture book writing/illustration

Gold: Sybil Biter

Silver: Maddie Adams

Bronze: Gwen Cyr

Engineering and Architectural Design: Cube house design

Gold: Owen Orlando

Silver: Andrew Merrill

Bronze: (tie) Matt Doucette / Paul Rudman

Engineering and Architectural Design II: Alien artifact and pedestrian park projects

Gold: Bram Dustin

Silver: Atticus Soehren

Bronze: Cassidy MacIssac

Fashion Design: Headband/hat design (fancy)

Gold: Amber Lynch

Fashion Design: Headband/hat design (fun)

Gold: Brianna Spears

Forestry: Chainsaw safety & assembly, excavator, CDL contest, chainsaw use

Gold: Tyler Delano, Brodi Rice

Silver: Peter Brown, Victoria Cyr, Myles Hosford, Jake Domegan

Bronze: Ryan Corson

Graphic Design: Create logo and advertising

Gold: Emily Landsberg

Silver: Joey Sprague

Bronze: Culliandra Nero

Graphic Design: Photography (capture and edit digital images into a themed series)

Gold: Donovan Sanborn

Silver: Alden Timm

Bronze: Audrey Bickford

Graphic Design: T-shirt design

Gold: Culiandra Nero

Silver: Emily Landsberg

Bronze: Peter Packolski

Graphic Design: Pin design

Gold: Emily Landsbert

Silver: Peter Pacholski

Bronze: Joey Sprague

Law Enforcement: Team challenges

Gold: Frankie Wells, Jacob Paar, Caleb Johnson, Teanna Messner, Broc Larocque, Isaiah Wright, Reese Starbird

Silver: Josh Cabral, Zach Herbert, Logan Randall, Breanna Napier, Caleb Evans, Brian Stone, Alivia Weikel, Peter Tavares

Bronze: Kenny Hillgross, Brady Scelzo, Dean Sinkler, Ally Friend, Anthony Carter, Mike O’Neil

Marketing: Team quiz bowl & display

Gold: Lexi Mack, Cole Timberlake, Cameron Keith, Colby Dillingham

Silver: Ethan Cutler, Madison Long, Chloe Estes, Ayden Violette, Elizabeth Emrich

Bronze: Madison Akers, Mario DeVivo, Ashley Campbell, John Hatcher, Kaitlyn Albert

Marketing: Individual quiz bowl

Gold: Lexi Mack

Silver: Mikaelah Bailey

Bronze: Ashley Campbell

Plumbing: Pipe frame projects

Gold: Zach Fillebrown

Silver: Ben Mondor

Bronze: Brandon Harris

Pre-Engineering: Simulation

Gold: Casey Raymond

Silver: Ollie Kyllonen

Pre-Engineering: Design

Gold: Brandon Libby

Silver: Thomasina Lester

Bronze: Blaine Cyr

« Previous

Next »