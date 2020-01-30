PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County will hold a workshop on raising swine on Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the UMaine Extension office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris.
“Pork 101” topics include breed selection, nutrition, housing, health care and more. Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight will lead the workshop.
The $10 per person fee includes a BBQ rib lunch; limited financial assistance is available. Register online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.743.6329; [email protected].
