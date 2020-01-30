WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets (MFFM) has been awarded $160,111 for its Workplace to Market Project. This funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers’ Market Promotion Program.

“The Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets plays an important role in our state’s agricultural industry, helping farmers connect with customers and increasing low-income families’ access to fresh, local food,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement.“This funding will support MFFM as they work to discover new, innovative ways to increase farmers’ market turnout, helping to strengthen Maine’s farming sector.”

MFFM’s Workplace to Market Project seeks to 1) increase the number of new patrons of farmers’ markets through workplace incentives with local employers, 2) create a toolkit to help farmers’ markets cultivate partnerships with businesses, and 3) launch a campaign to promote farmers’ markets.

MFFM is a statewide program that helps sustain Maine farms, strengthen farmers’ markets, and widen access to locally-grown food.

